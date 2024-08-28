Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

