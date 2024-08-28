Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 2,826 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,766 shares of company stock worth $6,282,071. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

PCVX stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

