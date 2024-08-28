Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,297,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.67. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

