Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $79,000 Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 34.0% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 516,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $0.93 on Monday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at $627,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock valued at $217,636 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptiNose

OptiNose Profile

(Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.