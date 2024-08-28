Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $152,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $329,060 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

