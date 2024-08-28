Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $202,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $154.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,569 shares of company stock worth $3,149,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

