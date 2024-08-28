Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $31,000 in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.77. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

