Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $347,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $4,711,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $292,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

