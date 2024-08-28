Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

