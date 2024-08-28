Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,651 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

