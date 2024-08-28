Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 3,120 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

