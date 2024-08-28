Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Accuray by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

