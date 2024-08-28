Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 306,272 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 306,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,763,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The Container Store Group Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE TCS opened at $0.99 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.07.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Container Store Group Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.