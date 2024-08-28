Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 34,488 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

