Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 34,488 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Biotherapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.