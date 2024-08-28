Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 166,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -104.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 75,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $781,280.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,969,494 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,262.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 75,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,969,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,084,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,239.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 323,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,131. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

