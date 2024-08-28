Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 193,331 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AXT were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

