Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 33,703 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.