Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,078 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 484.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.39. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

