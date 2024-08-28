Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 835 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

