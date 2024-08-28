Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 86,886 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 86,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $131.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

