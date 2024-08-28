Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 86.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cato by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cato by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cato by 64.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CATO opened at $4.90 on Monday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

