Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

