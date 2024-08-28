Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

ALPMY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

