Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 582.2% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

