ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Down 5.5 %

ASX stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. ASX has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

