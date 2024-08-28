Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ATH stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5450942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

