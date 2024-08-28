ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 1.6%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -12.37 EPS for the current year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

