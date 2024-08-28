Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in August

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. Atos has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

