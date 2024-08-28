Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 44,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 713,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Augmedix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

