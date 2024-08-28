AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading 2.3% Higher

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.34. 233,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 46,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

AUO Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Get AUO alerts:

AUO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.