Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.