AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 2.4% Higher

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.24 ($0.12). 822,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 198,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.02 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.63, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.65.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

