Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Michael A. Bonarti Sells 26,442 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $274.68 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

