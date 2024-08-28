Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 300,700.0% in August

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, an increase of 300,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 273.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.40. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$8.38.
