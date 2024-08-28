AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 39,194 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.7 %
AN opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
