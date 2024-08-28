AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AutoNation by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $180.43 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.