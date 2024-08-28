Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 3,769.5% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 36.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 3.3 %

ALBT stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.32. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

