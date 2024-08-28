Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

