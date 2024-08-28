AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $244.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $221.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $222.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

