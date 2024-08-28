AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05). Approximately 1,348,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 694,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.61.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.
AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
