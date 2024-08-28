AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05). Approximately 1,348,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 694,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.07).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.61.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity at AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider June Jessop acquired 17,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £37,570 ($49,545.03). 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.