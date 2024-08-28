Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Avidity Biosciences worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $225,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,447,440 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

