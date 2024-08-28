AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 47,308 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
