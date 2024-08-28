Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Avient by 17,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

