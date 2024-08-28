Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

CAR opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

