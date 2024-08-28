Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the July 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aviva Stock Up 0.9 %

AVVIY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.