AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.