AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
