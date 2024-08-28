Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 70,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $363.43 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.89 and its 200 day moving average is $306.35. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

