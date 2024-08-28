Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 80,300 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

AXON opened at $363.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.89 and a 200-day moving average of $306.35.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.