Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 40,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 87,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Ayro Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
Institutional Trading of Ayro
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.