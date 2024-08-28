Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 40,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 87,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Ayro Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Get Ayro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ayro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.