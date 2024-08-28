AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in AZZ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 38.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

